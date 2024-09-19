AU Small Finance Bank Partners with Niva Bupa to Enhance Health Coverage

AU Small Finance Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company to enhance the health coverage of its one crore-plus customers.

In a regulatory filing, AU SFB, India's largest small finance bank, highlighted that the collaboration is set to introduce a range of health insurance products for its customer base.

Krishnan Ramachandran, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, stated that this partnership will expand their distribution reach and enable the offering of comprehensive health insurance solutions to AU SFB's customers.

