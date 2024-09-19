Left Menu

AU Small Finance Bank Partners with Niva Bupa to Enhance Health Coverage

AU Small Finance Bank has formed a partnership with Niva Bupa Health Insurance to offer health insurance products to over one crore customers. This collaboration aims to expand Niva Bupa's distribution reach and provide comprehensive health insurance solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:15 IST
AU Small Finance Bank Partners with Niva Bupa to Enhance Health Coverage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AU Small Finance Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company to enhance the health coverage of its one crore-plus customers.

In a regulatory filing, AU SFB, India's largest small finance bank, highlighted that the collaboration is set to introduce a range of health insurance products for its customer base.

Krishnan Ramachandran, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, stated that this partnership will expand their distribution reach and enable the offering of comprehensive health insurance solutions to AU SFB's customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024