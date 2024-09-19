Rwanda Launches Mpox Vaccination with Doses from Nigeria

Rwanda has commenced a vaccination campaign against mpox, utilizing 1,000 doses obtained from Nigeria, the African health agency announced on Thursday.

The vaccinations started on Tuesday, targeting high-risk populations in seven districts near Congo, according to Dr. Nicaise Ndembi from Africa CDC. Nigeria donated the doses from a batch of 10,000 received from the United States.

Congo's outbreak, with 2,912 new cases and 14 deaths in the past week alone, has spurred a call for more vaccine doses. Experts estimate 10 million vaccines are needed across Africa, and WHO has recently authorized Bavarian Nordic A/S's vaccine for adults, a step towards combating the virus.

