Clashes Erupt in Abuja: Deadly Confrontation Between Nigerian Security Forces and Shi'ite Protesters

In Abuja, intense clashes between Nigerian security forces and Shi'ite Muslim protesters led to several reported deaths. The Shi'ite Islamic Movement of Nigeria was marching in support of Palestine when violence ensued. Critics criticize the use of force by security forces, possibly radicalizing groups like IMN.

Updated: 29-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:33 IST
In a violent confrontation on Friday, Nigerian security forces and members of the Shi'ite Islamic Movement of Nigeria clashed in Abuja, resulting in multiple reported deaths. The confrontation unfolded as protesters were marching in solidarity with Palestine.

Critiques are mounting against Nigerian security forces, who are alleged to have escalated the situation with the use of live ammunition. This practice, critics argue, could further radicalize groups such as the IMN. The police in Abuja accused the protesters of launching a violent assault against security personnel.

Amnesty International Nigeria has demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. The use of force by the army has been questioned, with authorities being urged to justify their actions during the protest, where videos showed intense exchanges between protesters and security forces.

