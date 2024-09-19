Left Menu

Junior Doctors Partially Lift 'Cease Work' After West Bengal Government Concedes Demands

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal will partially lift their 41-day 'cease work' protest and return to emergency and essential services in state-run hospitals. Their decision follows the state government's acceptance of most of their demands. They plan to lift their sit-in after a march to the CBI office on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have decided to partially lift their 'cease work' protest and will rejoin emergency and essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday. The decision comes as the state government has accepted most of their demands.

The junior doctors announced they would lift their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan on Friday. This follows a 41-day protest after the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

They will organize a march from Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department headquarters, to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake before ending their sit-in. They plan to wait a week to see if the government implements the promised changes and warned that their protest might resume if expectations are not met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

