Junior Doctors Partially Lift 'Cease Work' After West Bengal Government Concedes Demands

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have decided to partially lift their 'cease work' protest and will rejoin emergency and essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday. The decision comes as the state government has accepted most of their demands.

The junior doctors announced they would lift their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan on Friday. This follows a 41-day protest after the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

They will organize a march from Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department headquarters, to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake before ending their sit-in. They plan to wait a week to see if the government implements the promised changes and warned that their protest might resume if expectations are not met.

(With inputs from agencies.)