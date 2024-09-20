Prime Minister Modi to Launch U-WIN Portal for Vaccine Management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to introduce the U-WIN online vaccine management portal, which is currently operational on a pilot basis, this October, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced on Friday.

The portal, designed to maintain a permanent digital record of vaccinations and medications for pregnant women and children up to age 17, aims to streamline health management, according to Nadda.

In a press conference marking the first 100 days of Modi's third term, Nadda also revealed the expanded scope of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which will now cover all individuals aged 70 and above, regardless of socio-economic status. The revised scheme, set for an October launch, is expected to benefit approximately six crore citizens in 4.5 crore households.

Additionally, Nadda highlighted various achievements during the Modi government's third term.

(With inputs from agencies.)