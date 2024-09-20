Prime Minister Modi to Launch U-WIN Portal for Vaccine Management
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the U-WIN portal for online vaccine management in October. The platform, still in its pilot phase, will track the vaccination and medicine records of pregnant women and children up to age 17. Health Minister JP Nadda also announced updates to the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to introduce the U-WIN online vaccine management portal, which is currently operational on a pilot basis, this October, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced on Friday.
The portal, designed to maintain a permanent digital record of vaccinations and medications for pregnant women and children up to age 17, aims to streamline health management, according to Nadda.
In a press conference marking the first 100 days of Modi's third term, Nadda also revealed the expanded scope of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which will now cover all individuals aged 70 and above, regardless of socio-economic status. The revised scheme, set for an October launch, is expected to benefit approximately six crore citizens in 4.5 crore households.
Additionally, Nadda highlighted various achievements during the Modi government's third term.
