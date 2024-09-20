Health Minister Calls for Stricter Food Safety Standards to Tackle Innovative Trends

Health Minister J P Nadda underscored the urgency for strict food safety standards and a dynamic regulatory framework to meet new food trends like plant-based proteins, insect proteins, and lab-grown meat. Speaking at the inaugural session of a global food regulators summit in New Delhi, Nadda emphasized adopting organic farming worldwide to mitigate pesticide risks.

The minister voiced his concern over recent reports about the 'alarming presence of microplastics in humans' and pointed out India's work on eco-friendly packaging to reduce environmental harm. He also discussed the challenges posed by rapid globalization, technological advances, and changing consumer preferences on food systems.

Nadda announced the establishment of a National Research Foundation with a budget of almost USD 5.9 million for research across various sectors, including food safety. Additionally, India is aligning its antimicrobial resistance policies with global standards to enhance its trade position.

