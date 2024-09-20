Left Menu

U.S. Plans $375 Million Military Aid Boost for Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions

The United States is set to announce a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine, marking a significant increase after months of smaller contributions. This aid, aimed at countering Russian aggression, includes patrol boats, artillery ammunition, and spare parts. Officials expect a presidential signature soon.

Updated: 20-09-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:36 IST
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States is preparing to unveil a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine, signaling a significant uptick in its support for Kyiv's defense against Russia, Reuters has learned from two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The package, a critical intervention amidst escalating tensions, will be announced as soon as next week. It includes patrol boats, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), 155 and 105-millimeter artillery rounds, spare parts, and various other weapons, according to the officials.

This marks the largest aid package since May, contrasting with recent smaller packages under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). The plan also seeks a $5.5 billion one-year extension of PDA, crucial for future supplies as Ukraine braces for a harsh winter with its energy grid under constant attack by Russian forces.

