Health Headlines: Regulatory Approvals and Legal Battles
The latest health news covers the European Medicines Agency's approval of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy for heart conditions linked to obesity, US FDA approval of Zevra's drug for a rare genetic disease, and a lawsuit against pharmacy benefit managers over high insulin prices. Other updates include mpox outbreak in Burundi, Sanofi's multiple sclerosis drug trial results, risk of losing food-benefit recovery funds, approval of AstraZeneca's nasal flu vaccine, and challenges to US drug price negotiations.
The European Medicines Agency has endorsed the use of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy for treating heart failure in obese patients. This expands Wegovy's approved uses beyond weight loss, enhancing its profile for multiple health benefits.
The US FDA has given the green light to Zevra Therapeutics' drug for a rare genetic disorder. This marks the first approved treatment for this fatal condition, overcoming past regulatory hurdles.
In a significant legal move, the US Federal Trade Commission has sued major pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of manipulating insulin prices to secure lucrative rebates. This case targets UnitedHealth, CVS Health, and Cigna for allegedly prioritizing higher-priced insulin over more affordable options.
