Health Headlines: Regulatory Approvals and Legal Battles

The European Medicines Agency has endorsed the use of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy for treating heart failure in obese patients. This expands Wegovy's approved uses beyond weight loss, enhancing its profile for multiple health benefits.

The US FDA has given the green light to Zevra Therapeutics' drug for a rare genetic disorder. This marks the first approved treatment for this fatal condition, overcoming past regulatory hurdles.

In a significant legal move, the US Federal Trade Commission has sued major pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of manipulating insulin prices to secure lucrative rebates. This case targets UnitedHealth, CVS Health, and Cigna for allegedly prioritizing higher-priced insulin over more affordable options.

