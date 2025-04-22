Left Menu

European Markets Reel from Novo Nordisk's Plunge Amid Trade Tensions

European stock markets faced setbacks as Novo Nordisk's shares fell sharply following competition news from rival Eli Lilly. U.S. President Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Powell added further pressure amidst ongoing trade war concerns. Despite this, capital shifts favored Europe over U.S. equities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:18 IST
European Markets Reel from Novo Nordisk's Plunge Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a downturn on Tuesday, primarily impacted by the steep decline of heavyweight Novo Nordisk after rival Eli Lilly's trial results showed promising competition for its drug Ozempic. The pan-European STOXX 600 index registered a 0.6% drop amid mixed performances across regional indexes.

Adding to market volatility, U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed critique of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell contributed to an already tense global trading environment. While European stock losses were relatively modest compared to U.S. counterparts, uncertainty over Trump's tariff policies continues to loom large over corporate earnings forecasts.

Despite the subdued outlook, some sectors showed significant gains, such as Biotage's 56.2% rise following a buyout offer, and Swiss insurers Helvetia and Baloise reported robust stock performance due to merger plans. Attention now turns to upcoming euro zone consumer confidence and PMI data releases for further market direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025