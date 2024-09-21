Latest Health Developments: Key Approvals and Controversies

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

The European Medicines Agency has endorsed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy for treating heart failure in obese patients, marking the drug's second major approval beyond weight loss. This solidifies Novo Nordisk's case for the broad health benefits of Wegovy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Zevra Therapeutics' treatment for a rare genetic disorder. This marks the first FDA approval for this fatal condition, a significant milestone for Zevra after several years of effort.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against the three largest pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of manipulating the market to maintain high insulin prices. The defendants include UnitedHealth's Optum, CVS Caremark, and Cigna's Express Scripts.

UNICEF has highlighted the need to combat stigma to swiftly curb the mpox outbreak in Burundi. Progress hinges on adequate resources and breaking stigma, according to the UN agency. The outbreak was declared an emergency by the World Health Organization in August.

Sanofi's multiple sclerosis drug candidate has shown a 31% delay in disease progression in trials, paving the way for potential approval later this year. Meanwhile, the company also reported setbacks in trials for a more common form of MS.

U.S. health officials reported a second Missouri healthcare worker showing symptoms after contact with a bird flu patient. The total number of affected healthcare workers is now three, all of whom have recovered.

The U.S. FDA has approved AstraZeneca's self-administered nasal spray flu vaccine, FluMist, marking it the first of its kind. This vaccine, aimed at preventing influenza, does not require healthcare provider administration.

In other groundbreaking studies, researchers explore possibilities for rejuvenating older eggs for IVF and preventing severe jaundice in newborns. Additionally, promising data has emerged for advanced neuroendocrine tumor patients.

The U.S. appeals court has revived a lawsuit against the first-ever U.S. law mandating drug price negotiations between pharmaceutical companies and Medicare.

The FDA has approved the use of Sanofi's drug combination, including Sarclisa infusion, as a treatment for certain newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients. Previously, Sarclisa was only approved as a fallback therapy.

(With inputs from agencies.)