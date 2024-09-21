Left Menu

The Revival of Calisthenics: A Timeless Workout for Modern Fitness

Calisthenics, an ancient workout routine gaining modern popularity, offers numerous health benefits including improved core strength, heart health, and motor skills. This versatile exercise, which relies on bodyweight and can be performed almost anywhere, is accessible yet effective for people of all ages. Proper form and gradual progression are key to maximizing benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham (UK), Sep 21 (The Conversation) - Calisthenics, a workout routine that has been around for centuries, is enjoying a major resurgence due to its simplicity and effectiveness. Celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Jamie Foxx are strong advocates of this training, which dates back to ancient Greek times.

Rooted in gymnastics-like movements, calisthenics exercises such as push-ups, squats, and lunges utilize gravity and body weight to build strength, flexibility, and endurance. This versatile training can be done almost anywhere without any equipment.

Beyond just physical benefits, calisthenics boosts core strength, improves heart health and metabolism, builds muscle and endurance, and enhances motor skills. It's a practical exercise approach for all ages, offering improvements in balance, coordination, and even cognition. To avoid injury, newcomers should start slowly, focus on form, and perform exercises on even, stable surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

