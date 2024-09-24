U.S. Workforce System Under Fire for Racial Inequities in Employment

A recent report by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies indicates that the U.S. public workforce system is contributing to racial inequities in employment for Black Americans.

The study found that Black workers are often steered into low-wage jobs with little opportunity for career advancement or economic mobility. As a potential solution, the report highlights 'sector partnerships,' which involve collaborations between employers, educational institutions, community organizations, and unions to develop skills and connect workers with better job opportunities.

Justin Nalley, a senior policy analyst at the Joint Center, noted that this model can improve pay and job retention for Black workers. Nonetheless, the lack of federal data on outcomes for Black Americans in these programs complicates efforts for accountability. Additionally, discriminatory hiring practices and underfunded anti-discrimination agencies further exacerbate these issues.

