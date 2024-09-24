Health Impact Investment Platform Begins Implementation of First Country Health Plans

Landmark collaboration between Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), WHO, and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) aims to strengthen primary healthcare to address pandemic preparedness and climate resilience.

The execution of the first country health investment plans under the new Health Impact Investment Platform is now underway, transforming earlier commitments into concrete actions. This groundbreaking partnership, comprising three Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs)—the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB)—along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and a group of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), is designed to address critical gaps in primary healthcare (PHC) services in vulnerable communities. This effort will help build resilience against future pandemic threats, such as mpox, and tackle ongoing challenges like the climate crisis.

At a high-level roundtable held alongside the UN Summit of the Future in New York, officials signed new funding agreements and began planning PHC improvements for 15 countries, marking the transition from planning to operational implementation.

High-Level Meeting in New York

Representatives from Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the platform’s founding MDBs attended the roundtable, along with WHO and ministers from several LMICs. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) also signaled its intention to join the Health Impact Investment Platform, expanding the initiative to regions under its purview.

As part of this inaugural phase, the EIB and WHO formalized an initial contribution of €10 million to kick-start the investment plans. The AfDB and IDB are finalizing their contributions of the same amount, which are expected to be signed shortly. This collaborative effort aims to unlock a total of €1.5 billion in concessional loans and grants to improve PHC in underserved communities.

Supporting Pandemic Preparedness and PHC Development

The funds will support the development of tailored national health strategies focused on PHC, emphasizing investment opportunities that address each country’s specific needs. The 15 countries involved in Phase 1 of the platform include Burundi, Central African Republic, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Jordan, Maldives, Morocco, Senegal, South Sudan, Tunisia, and Zambia.

These investment plans will cover a broad spectrum of healthcare initiatives, from expanding access to essential health services to developing local vaccine manufacturing capabilities. The efforts aim to build more resilient health systems that can withstand future pandemics and health crises.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the platform's role in addressing global health inequities:“Primary health care is the most equitable, cost-effective, and inclusive way to improve health and well-being. The Health Impact Investment Platform will be a vital source of new financing to build climate and crisis-resilient primary health care in some of the countries that need it most."

Unlocking New Funding and Strengthening Collaboration

The Health Impact Investment Platform builds on earlier successful collaborations between MDBs, WHO, and individual countries, initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past projects, such as efforts to strengthen health systems in Angola, Ethiopia, and Rwanda, demonstrated the value of pooling technical assistance, grants, and investments to improve PHC services. The platform’s goal is to replicate and expand on these successes, aiming to make a lasting impact in LMICs.

Speaking at the event, European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño emphasized the importance of continuing this work:"Supporting primary health-care services is the foundation of strong communities. By working closely with fellow Multilateral Development Banks and partner countries, guided by the expertise of the World Health Organization, we are making a real difference.”

Similarly, Jutta Urpilainen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, underscored the global stakes of the initiative:“The health security of the world is only as strong as its weakest part. The new funds announced today will help countries improve primary healthcare, which is critical to stopping disease outbreaks in their tracks.”

Meeting the SDGs and Preparing for Future Pandemics

With an eye on the future, WHO estimates that LMICs need an additional US$371 billion annually to achieve the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Further, US$31.1 billion per year will be required globally to prepare for future pandemics, with one-third of that expected to come from international financing sources.

To achieve these goals, the Health Impact Investment Platform will continue leveraging the expertise of MDBs, WHO, and national governments. The collaborative nature of the platform is seen as essential to ensuring that funds are effectively invested in the areas that need it most, from health infrastructure to workforce training.

Senegal's Minister of Health, Dr. Ibrahima Sy, echoed this sentiment, calling for the involvement of diverse stakeholders:“It’s important to bring in private sector, local communities, and different forms of financing to drive health progress. The involvement of WHO, multilateral development banks, and countries is critical to guiding these investments.”

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s Minister of Health, also stressed the urgency of strengthening PHC:“All our issues are actually based at the primary health care level, whether it comes to disease outbreaks or health access.”

As the Health Impact Investment Platform begins its work, the international health community remains hopeful that this partnership will play a pivotal role in closing the gap between global health needs and available resources, ultimately improving the health and well-being of millions living in underserved regions.