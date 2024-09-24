Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations with New Mandates

In response to shocking incidents of food adulteration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated new regulations for food establishments. Operators must display their names and addresses, and staff are required to wear masks and gloves. CCTV installations will be mandatory, and strict inspections will ensure compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations with New Mandates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against food safety violations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced strict new mandates for food establishments. Effective immediately, food centre operators, proprietors, and managers must display their names and addresses prominently.

Additionally, chefs and waiters are now required to wear masks and gloves, with CCTV installations in hotels and restaurants becoming compulsory. These measures follow disturbing incidents of human waste being mixed into food items, prompting Adityanath to vow strict action against offenders.

During a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister called for thorough investigations and police verification of all employees at food venues. Adityanath emphasized the necessity of ensuring food purity, even suggesting amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act. The initiatives aim to safeguard public health and restore consumer confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024