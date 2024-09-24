Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations with New Mandates

In a decisive move against food safety violations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced strict new mandates for food establishments. Effective immediately, food centre operators, proprietors, and managers must display their names and addresses prominently.

Additionally, chefs and waiters are now required to wear masks and gloves, with CCTV installations in hotels and restaurants becoming compulsory. These measures follow disturbing incidents of human waste being mixed into food items, prompting Adityanath to vow strict action against offenders.

During a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister called for thorough investigations and police verification of all employees at food venues. Adityanath emphasized the necessity of ensuring food purity, even suggesting amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act. The initiatives aim to safeguard public health and restore consumer confidence.

