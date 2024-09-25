India's Success in Reducing HIV Infections: A Major Achievement
India has significantly reduced new annual HIV infections by 44% since 2010, surpassing the global reduction rate of 39%. This accomplishment was highlighted by Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, who also emphasized India's commitment to ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 through various well-funded national programmes.
- Country:
- India
India has seen a remarkable 44% decrease in new annual HIV infections since 2010, outpacing the global reduction rate of 39%, announced Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel on Wednesday.
Patel delivered this encouraging news at a high-level side event organized by UNAIDS, the Global Fund, and PEPFAR at the United Nations, themed 'Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together.'
India is actively pursuing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. Crucial steps have been undertaken through the 5th phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (2021-2026), fully funded by the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governor Highlights Arunachal's SDG Initiatives to RRU Students
Revitalizing Asian Trade Unions Through SDG Engagement
UNDP and ISO Launch Groundbreaking Guidelines to Accelerate SDG Contributions
Global Fund Chief Warns Climate Change and Conflict Threaten Health Gains
Strengthening South-South Cooperation: Key Insights from CSIR Conclave on SDGs