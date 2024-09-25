Left Menu

India's Success in Reducing HIV Infections: A Major Achievement

India has significantly reduced new annual HIV infections by 44% since 2010, surpassing the global reduction rate of 39%. This accomplishment was highlighted by Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, who also emphasized India's commitment to ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 through various well-funded national programmes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has seen a remarkable 44% decrease in new annual HIV infections since 2010, outpacing the global reduction rate of 39%, announced Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel on Wednesday.

Patel delivered this encouraging news at a high-level side event organized by UNAIDS, the Global Fund, and PEPFAR at the United Nations, themed 'Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together.'

India is actively pursuing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. Crucial steps have been undertaken through the 5th phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (2021-2026), fully funded by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

