India's Success in Reducing HIV Infections: A Major Achievement

India has seen a remarkable 44% decrease in new annual HIV infections since 2010, outpacing the global reduction rate of 39%, announced Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel on Wednesday.

Patel delivered this encouraging news at a high-level side event organized by UNAIDS, the Global Fund, and PEPFAR at the United Nations, themed 'Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together.'

India is actively pursuing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. Crucial steps have been undertaken through the 5th phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (2021-2026), fully funded by the government.

