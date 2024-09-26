Left Menu

CSL Lands $121.4 Million Contract with U.S. HHS for Bird Flu Vaccine Stockpile

Australia's CSL has secured a $121.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to bolster the U.S. bird flu vaccine stockpile to 40 million doses. The contract includes providing MF59 adjuvant, an essential vaccine ingredient, as part of a partnership with BARDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:29 IST
CSL Lands $121.4 Million Contract with U.S. HHS for Bird Flu Vaccine Stockpile
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's CSL announced on Wednesday it has received a $121.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) aimed at expanding the U.S. government's bird flu vaccine stockpile to 40 million doses.

Under the multi-year agreement, CSL will supply its MF59 adjuvant, a crucial ingredient for vaccines targeting the H5 avian influenza virus. CSL stated, 'This decision will further support the U.S. government's pandemic preparedness efforts.'

The funding originates from a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is a branch of HHS focused on developing medical countermeasures for public health threats. This marks the fifth time CSL has been awarded a contract from BARDA in response to the bird flu outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024