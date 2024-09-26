CSL Lands $121.4 Million Contract with U.S. HHS for Bird Flu Vaccine Stockpile

Australia's CSL announced on Wednesday it has received a $121.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) aimed at expanding the U.S. government's bird flu vaccine stockpile to 40 million doses.

Under the multi-year agreement, CSL will supply its MF59 adjuvant, a crucial ingredient for vaccines targeting the H5 avian influenza virus. CSL stated, 'This decision will further support the U.S. government's pandemic preparedness efforts.'

The funding originates from a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is a branch of HHS focused on developing medical countermeasures for public health threats. This marks the fifth time CSL has been awarded a contract from BARDA in response to the bird flu outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)