CSL Lands $121.4 Million Contract with U.S. HHS for Bird Flu Vaccine Stockpile
Australia's CSL has secured a $121.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to bolster the U.S. bird flu vaccine stockpile to 40 million doses. The contract includes providing MF59 adjuvant, an essential vaccine ingredient, as part of a partnership with BARDA.
Australia's CSL announced on Wednesday it has received a $121.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) aimed at expanding the U.S. government's bird flu vaccine stockpile to 40 million doses.
Under the multi-year agreement, CSL will supply its MF59 adjuvant, a crucial ingredient for vaccines targeting the H5 avian influenza virus. CSL stated, 'This decision will further support the U.S. government's pandemic preparedness efforts.'
The funding originates from a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is a branch of HHS focused on developing medical countermeasures for public health threats. This marks the fifth time CSL has been awarded a contract from BARDA in response to the bird flu outbreak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CSL
- HHS
- bird flu
- vaccine
- stockpile
- BARDA
- MF59 adjuvant
- public health
- pandemic preparedness
- contract