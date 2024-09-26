Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Undergoes Treatment for Fluctuating Blood Pressure

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is receiving medical treatment in a Mohali hospital for fluctuating blood pressure due to lung inflammation. Admitted for a routine checkup, doctors identified arterial inflammation affecting his heart. Currently stable, Mann remains under observation pending further tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:40 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Undergoes Treatment for Fluctuating Blood Pressure
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is currently undergoing treatment in a Mohali hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure caused by inflammation in an artery in his lungs. Doctors confirmed his condition as 'fine' on Thursday.

Admitted on Wednesday for a routine health checkup, Mann's examination revealed inflammation creating pressure on his heart, leading to the blood pressure fluctuations.

A health bulletin released this evening stated Mann's condition is stable. Various tests are ongoing to assess his health, with more test results awaited. The chief minister will remain under observation overnight, with further decisions on his treatment to follow based on morning reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

