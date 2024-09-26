Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Undergoes Treatment for Fluctuating Blood Pressure

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is currently undergoing treatment in a Mohali hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure caused by inflammation in an artery in his lungs. Doctors confirmed his condition as 'fine' on Thursday.

Admitted on Wednesday for a routine health checkup, Mann's examination revealed inflammation creating pressure on his heart, leading to the blood pressure fluctuations.

A health bulletin released this evening stated Mann's condition is stable. Various tests are ongoing to assess his health, with more test results awaited. The chief minister will remain under observation overnight, with further decisions on his treatment to follow based on morning reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)