Odisha Nursing Staff Urged to End Protest Amid Critical Healthcare Needs

The Odisha government appealed to agitating nursing staff to resume duties amid critical healthcare needs. As the nurses' agitation entered its second day, an Inter-Departmental Committee was formed to address their issues. The nurses demand regularization of contractual workers and scrapping of the outsourcing system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:46 IST
The Odisha government has issued an urgent appeal to protesting nursing staffers, asking them to end their agitation and return to work due to pressing healthcare needs in the state.

The nursing staff's protest entered its second day, prompting the state government to establish an Inter-Departmental Committee to address the grievances raised by the Odisha Nursing Employees' Association (ONEA).

Given the critical importance of healthcare, the state authorities urged nursing officers to cease their protest and resume their duties immediately. This move comes in light of the potential for a complete 'cease work' protest starting Friday if demands are not met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

