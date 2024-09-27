WHO and TikTok Join Forces to Promote Reliable Health Information

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a new partnership with TikTok, a leading platform for short-form mobile videos, aimed at improving global access to reliable health information. This initiative reflects WHO's commitment to utilizing diverse digital communication platforms to promote health literacy and positive health behaviours in an increasingly digital world.

With one in four young adults turning to social media for news, the collaboration seeks to tackle the widespread challenges of misinformation and misinformation on digital channels. By leveraging TikTok's extensive reach, WHO aims to disseminate evidence-based content that encourages healthy discussions and behaviors among users.

Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Chief Scientist, remarked, “This collaboration can prove to be an inflexion point in how platforms can be more socially responsible. The intersection of health and technology presents an opportunity to reach people of all ages, where they are when they want to access information.”

Leveraging TikTok for Health Awareness

With over 1 billion global users, TikTok is committed to raising health awareness and ensuring access to trustworthy information. The platform plans to engage with health influencers to break stigmas, share impactful stories, and provide resources that support individuals in need.

Valiant Richey, TikTok's Global Head of Trust and Safety Outreach and Partnerships, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Millions of people come to TikTok every day to share and find community in all areas of their life, including their well-being. By collaborating with WHO's Fides network of health influencers, we aim to bring engaging and authoritative mental well-being content to our community.”

Empowering Health Creators

WHO's Fides network, launched in 2020, has been mobilizing health content creators to counter misinformation and elevate evidence-based health content. With over 800 creators reaching approximately 150 million people across various platforms, Fides is well-positioned to enhance targeted communication and provide credible health information.

Dr Alain Labrique, WHO’s Director of Digital Health and Innovation, highlighted the potential of influencers in this space: “Creators who understand their audience's needs have a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between science and everyday life. This is where WHO can step in to support influencers in delivering evidence-based information, ensuring that health conversations on platforms like TikTok are both impactful and informed.”

Engaging Content and Training Programs

The collaboration will focus on various relevant health topics, transforming complex scientific information into relatable and digestible video content. TikTok will also enhance its support for influencers through creator training programs, empowering them to produce high-quality health content.

By harnessing the power of social media, this partnership between WHO and TikTok aims to foster a healthier future, ensuring that individuals have access to credible health information when they need it most.