Supraflex Cruz™ DES Secures TGA Approval, Strengthening SMT's Global Medical Influence

SMT's flagship drug-eluting stent Supraflex Cruz™ has been approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. The stent, designed for coronary artery disease patients, ensures optimal drug release and vessel healing. SMT's APAC Head, Anil Suri, expressed confidence in its impact on Australian cardiovascular care, reinforcing SMT's global leadership in medical devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:40 IST
In a significant development, SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies) announced that its flagship drug-eluting stent, Supraflex Cruz™, has been granted approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia.

Supraflex Cruz™ is targeted at patients with coronary artery disease, combining sirolimus with a biodegradable polymer to optimize drug delivery and vessel healing. The stent, renowned for its flexibility and design, promises reduced arterial injury and enhances endothelial healing, leading to improved patient outcomes.

'The TGA approval allows us to expand our footprint in Australia and offer a superior solution for coronary artery disease,' said Anil Suri, Head of APAC at SMT. 'This approval underscores our commitment to introducing innovative, life-saving technologies globally. We believe Supraflex Cruz will significantly advance cardiovascular care in Australia, as it has in over 80 other countries.'

About SMT: As a global medical device company, SMT is dedicated to making advanced medical technologies accessible worldwide. Recognized for contributions in coronary healthcare, SMT continues to innovate, including the pioneering use of biodegradable polymers in cardiovascular devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

