Mumbai's Rabies Prevention Drive for Stray Dogs Launched on World Rabies Day

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will initiate a vaccination campaign for stray dogs starting September 27 in alignment with World Rabies Day. The campaign, aimed at curbing rabies transmission, will run until March 2025. It will employ GIS-based tracking for enhanced transparency and effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai's civic body, the Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will launch a vaccination campaign for stray dogs on September 27, aligning with World Rabies Day.

The initiative aims to mitigate the transmission of rabies from animals to humans across all administrative wards in the city.

World Rabies Day, observed globally on September 28, seeks to raise awareness about the deadly effects of rabies, commonly spread through dog bites. This year's theme is 'Breaking Rabies Borders.'

As per 2014 data, Mumbai is home to around 87,000 stray dogs. Vaccinated dogs will be marked for identification.

To boost transparency, a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based online application will be used for recording and tracking vaccinated dogs, complete with statistical data and photographs.

The BMC's Veterinary Health Department will spearhead the vaccination campaign in collaboration with organizations such as the Youth Organization in Defence of Animals, Universal Animal Welfare Society, and Utkarsh Global Foundation.

The campaign aims to conclude by March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

