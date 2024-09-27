Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Undergoes Heart Tests; Condition Stable

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali for a routine health checkup. He underwent heart-related tests, with results awaited. Doctors assured Mann's condition is completely stable despite increased pressure in his pulmonary artery causing irregular blood pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:31 IST
Punjab Chief Minister
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, underwent heart-related tests on Friday, with reports still awaited, according to doctors.

Attending doctors confirmed that the chief minister's condition is ''completely stable'' at present.

Mann, aged 50, was admitted to Fortis Hospital for a ''routine health checkup'' late on Wednesday night.

A health bulletin from Fortis Hospital on Friday evening, issued by Director and Head of Cardiology, Dr. R K Jaswal, stated that Mann underwent several heart-related tests and examinations. Due to increased pressure in the chief minister's pulmonary artery, stress was placed on his heart, leading to irregular blood pressure.

Currently, all his vitals are stable. Further decisions will be made post-test results,'' the statement added. The chief minister is reportedly responding well to the ongoing treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

