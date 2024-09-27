Revolutionizing Healthcare: 67 Crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts Created
Over 67 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created in the past three years to provide citizens with unique digital health IDs for secure access and sharing of health records. The initiative has linked more than 42 crore health records and involved both private and public healthcare entities for interoperability, significantly enhancing healthcare delivery.
- Country:
- India
The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has recorded a milestone with the creation of over 67 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), providing citizens unique digital health IDs for secure health records access, the health ministry stated.
Over 42 crore health records have been linked to ABHA, facilitating seamless access to medical histories. This initiative has gained momentum with the integration of 236 private entities, including labs and pharmacies, into the ABDM ecosystem, ensuring enhanced interoperability.
Prominent public sector institutions like AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Bhopal have led in generating Scan and Share OPD registrations, significantly reducing patient wait times and enhancing data accuracy. Financial incentives introduced in 2023 have bolstered adoption, with currently over 1.3 lakh facilities ABDM-enabled, marking a pivotal shift in India's digital healthcare landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports at least 8 killed, 59 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut, reports AP.
Lebanon's health ministry says over 100 wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of country, reports AP.
Lebanon's Health Ministry says at least 9 people were killed and 300 were injured by second wave of device explosions, reports AP.
Union Health Ministry's Major Milestones in 100 Days
Israeli strike on school kills at least 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says