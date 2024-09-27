Revolutionizing Healthcare: 67 Crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts Created

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has recorded a milestone with the creation of over 67 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), providing citizens unique digital health IDs for secure health records access, the health ministry stated.

Over 42 crore health records have been linked to ABHA, facilitating seamless access to medical histories. This initiative has gained momentum with the integration of 236 private entities, including labs and pharmacies, into the ABDM ecosystem, ensuring enhanced interoperability.

Prominent public sector institutions like AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Bhopal have led in generating Scan and Share OPD registrations, significantly reducing patient wait times and enhancing data accuracy. Financial incentives introduced in 2023 have bolstered adoption, with currently over 1.3 lakh facilities ABDM-enabled, marking a pivotal shift in India's digital healthcare landscape.

