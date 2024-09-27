Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: 67 Crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts Created

Over 67 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created in the past three years to provide citizens with unique digital health IDs for secure access and sharing of health records. The initiative has linked more than 42 crore health records and involved both private and public healthcare entities for interoperability, significantly enhancing healthcare delivery.

Updated: 27-09-2024
  • India

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has recorded a milestone with the creation of over 67 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), providing citizens unique digital health IDs for secure health records access, the health ministry stated.

Over 42 crore health records have been linked to ABHA, facilitating seamless access to medical histories. This initiative has gained momentum with the integration of 236 private entities, including labs and pharmacies, into the ABDM ecosystem, ensuring enhanced interoperability.

Prominent public sector institutions like AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Bhopal have led in generating Scan and Share OPD registrations, significantly reducing patient wait times and enhancing data accuracy. Financial incentives introduced in 2023 have bolstered adoption, with currently over 1.3 lakh facilities ABDM-enabled, marking a pivotal shift in India's digital healthcare landscape.

