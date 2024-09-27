India Prioritizes Social Determinants of Health at G20 Finance-Health Task Force Meeting

India reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to enhancing social determinants of health during the G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force (JFHTF) High-Level Meeting held at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Union Health Ministry announced Friday.

The session focused on prioritizing health sector investments, developing debt-for-health swap arrangements, and the role of social determinants of health. Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, a lead speaker at the event, highlighted the importance of addressing housing, sanitation, water access, and income security as core factors in supporting health investments.

Patel underscored the crucial intersection of health and finance in mitigating future health emergencies and alleviating economic burdens. She emphasized data-driven policymaking, showcasing India's progress through flagship programs like Ayushman Bharat and Swatch Bharat Mission. The Indian delegation called for G20 member nations to adopt a unified approach toward data collection, analysis, and evidence-based policymaking to advance global health equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)