Lost and Found: Elderly Man From Jalna Reunited With Family

Chandkhan Pathan, a 73-year-old man from Jalna suffering from amnesia and paralysis, was reunited with his family after losing his way to Mumbai. Admitted to a Sindhudurg hospital, he was identified and connected with his family through efforts by Sanvita Ashram and the local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:33 IST
Lost and Found: Elderly Man From Jalna Reunited With Family
  • India

A 73-year-old man from Jalna, identified as Chandkhan Pathan, has been reunited with his family after becoming lost during a journey to Mumbai in July.

According to Sandeep Parab, founder of Sanvita Ashram, Pathan was admitted to a hospital in Sindhudurg after losing his way on July 21. The NGO, which aids destitute persons, was contacted by hospital authorities.

Through continuous communication, the team discovered Pathan's identity and coordinated with Jalna police and the former Ashti sarpanch, Akhtar Abdul Sheikh, to facilitate the reunion with his family.

