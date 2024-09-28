Lost and Found: Elderly Man From Jalna Reunited With Family

A 73-year-old man from Jalna, identified as Chandkhan Pathan, has been reunited with his family after becoming lost during a journey to Mumbai in July.

According to Sandeep Parab, founder of Sanvita Ashram, Pathan was admitted to a hospital in Sindhudurg after losing his way on July 21. The NGO, which aids destitute persons, was contacted by hospital authorities.

Through continuous communication, the team discovered Pathan's identity and coordinated with Jalna police and the former Ashti sarpanch, Akhtar Abdul Sheikh, to facilitate the reunion with his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)