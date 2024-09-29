Left Menu

Master of Surgery Student's Tragic End in Moti Lal Nehru Medical College

A 28-year-old Master of Surgery student at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, was found dead in his car at the associated hospital. Police reported that he took his own life using a poisonous injection. Authorities are gathering evidence from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 29-09-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 09:58 IST
A 28-year-old Master of Surgery student at the government-run Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, was discovered lifeless in his car at an associated hospital, police reported on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (city) Abhishek Bharti stated that Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, employed at SRN Hospital, allegedly took his own life on Saturday night. His colleagues at SRN Hospital alerted authorities to the tragedy.

Originally from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, Dr Srivastava's demise was a result of injecting himself with a poisonous substance, confirmed Assistant Commissioner of Police Kotwali Manoj Kumar Singh. The police have mobilized a field unit, dog squad, and surveillance team to the scene to collect evidence, according to DCP Bharti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

