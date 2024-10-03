Left Menu

Towards a Smoke-Free Future: The Global Push to Reduce Tobacco Use

Global efforts to cut smoking rates to five percent by 2050 could increase life expectancy, particularly for men, while preventing millions of tobacco-related deaths, including lung cancer. New tobacco policies, such as banning sales for younger generations, are vital for sustaining and advancing public health achievements.

Updated: 03-10-2024 05:01 IST
Recent studies published in The Lancet Public Health journal reveal that reducing global smoking rates to five percent by 2050 could increase men's life expectancy by a year and women's by 0.2 years. The research also highlights the enormous public health benefits, including the prevention of 876 million years of life lost due to deaths linked to smoking.

The Global Burden of Disease, Injuries and Risk Factors (GBD) Tobacco Forecasting Collaborators conducted the study, projecting that current trends could see smoking rates fall to 21 percent in men and four percent in women worldwide by 2050. They noted that banning tobacco sales could prevent 1.2 million lung cancer deaths across 185 countries by 2095, with a significant impact on low- and middle-income nations.

Stein Emil Vollset of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) emphasized the need to sustain and accelerate global efforts against smoking. The study underscores policies like the tobacco-free generation strategy, which have yet to be implemented globally, following the repeal of New Zealand's recent legislative attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

