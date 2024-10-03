Rwanda Launches Clinical Trials to Combat Deadly Marburg Disease

Rwanda is preparing to commence clinical trials for vaccines and treatments to address Marburg disease, a viral fever that has claimed 11 lives during the nation's first outbreak. Assistant Health Minister Yvan Butera announced the development as the country contends with a total of 36 confirmed cases.

The trials aim to protect high-risk groups, although details about the specific drugs to be tested remain undisclosed. The health ministry is actively monitoring 410 individuals who had contact with the infected, while five additional individuals tested negative and await further testing results.

Marburg disease, sharing a virus family with Ebola, has a fatality rate that can reach 88%. The virus is initially transmitted to humans through fruit bats and spreads via contact with infected bodily fluids. Neighboring Tanzania reported cases in 2023, with Uganda experiencing outbreaks in 2017.

