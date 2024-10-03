Rwanda's Battle Against Marburg: Clinical Trials Begin

Rwanda is on the brink of launching clinical trials for vaccines and treatments targeting Marburg disease, according to Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana. This move comes as the nation tackles its first outbreak of the viral fever, which has resulted in 11 deaths and 36 reported cases since its detection in late September.

The health minister highlighted Rwanda's efforts to accelerate recovery by using vaccines and medications specifically crafted for this outbreak. Collaborations are in place with pharmaceutical companies from the U.S. and Europe, as well as the World Health Organization, aiming to speed up the research process through international partnerships.

Assistant health minister Yvan Butera noted that the health ministry is overseeing the monitoring of 410 individuals who have interacted with the infected. Marburg disease, a viral hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, presents symptoms like high fever and severe headaches, with a fatality rate reaching 88%.

