Left Menu

Rwanda's Battle Against Marburg: Clinical Trials Begin

Rwanda is preparing to start clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics to counter Marburg disease amid its first outbreak. The country collaborates with pharmaceutical firms and the WHO, examining 410 contacts. The disease, related to Ebola, has a high fatality rate and was previously seen in neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:04 IST
Rwanda's Battle Against Marburg: Clinical Trials Begin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rwanda is on the brink of launching clinical trials for vaccines and treatments targeting Marburg disease, according to Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana. This move comes as the nation tackles its first outbreak of the viral fever, which has resulted in 11 deaths and 36 reported cases since its detection in late September.

The health minister highlighted Rwanda's efforts to accelerate recovery by using vaccines and medications specifically crafted for this outbreak. Collaborations are in place with pharmaceutical companies from the U.S. and Europe, as well as the World Health Organization, aiming to speed up the research process through international partnerships.

Assistant health minister Yvan Butera noted that the health ministry is overseeing the monitoring of 410 individuals who have interacted with the infected. Marburg disease, a viral hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, presents symptoms like high fever and severe headaches, with a fatality rate reaching 88%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024