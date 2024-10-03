Stellantis and Renault Merger Rumors: A Tale of Speculation

Speculation about a potential merger between automotive giants Stellantis and Renault is making waves, but Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has dismissed such rumors as 'pure speculation.' His remarks were made during a visit to a Stellantis hub in eastern France.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo chose not to comment on the matter, as whispers of a tie-up have circulated following an Italian newspaper report. Economies of scale are cited as a motivating factor in managing competition challenges faced by traditional automakers.

Amid this backdrop, Stellantis reported a downward revision of its 2024 profit forecast and an expected increase in cash burn, primarily to reignite its U.S. business. The company's stocks have plummeted 55% since March, losing 47 billion euros in valuation.

