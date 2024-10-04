Unrest in Yemen: Strikes Hit Sanaa and Hodeidah
Strikes have been reported in Yemen's cities of Sanaa and Hodeidah according to Al Masirah TV, run by the Houthi movement. Residents confirmed the events on Friday. The source of these strikes remains unspecified.
On Friday, Al Masirah TV, a primary news outlet operated by the Houthi movement, reported that strikes have occurred in two major Yemeni cities: Sanaa and Hodeidah.
The local residents corroborated the occurrence of these strikes, adding tension to the already volatile region.
At this time, no additional information has been made available regarding the origins or motivations behind these attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
