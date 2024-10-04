California Dairy Farms Under Bird Flu Surveillance: Health Risks Low
Health officials in California are monitoring dairy farms after two cases of bird flu were confirmed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 16 cases this year, mostly involving farm workers. The bird flu strain is under investigation but poses a low risk to the public.
California health officials are closely monitoring two dairy farms following confirmation of two human cases of bird flu, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With 16 cases reported in the U.S. this year, the majority are among farm workers, particularly at poultry or dairy farms, while the general public's risk remains low.
Infected workers exhibited only conjunctivitis, with no respiratory symptoms, said Nirav Shah, CDC's principal deputy director. California has 56 infected dairy herds among over 250 positive herds in 14 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Investigation continues into healthcare worker exposure in Missouri. Eric Deeble of USDA reports quarantine on affected California farms, paralleling successful testing initiatives in other states. The FDA assures pasteurized products' safety and plans raw milk studies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bird flu
- California
- CDC
- public health
- dairy farms
- poultry
- USDA
- FDA
- conjunctivitis
- outbreak