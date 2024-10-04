Junior Doctors Demand Justice: Call Off Cease Work, Warn of Hunger Strike
Junior doctors have ended their 'total cease work' protest at West Bengal’s state-run medical institutions. However, they demand action from the government by threatening a hunger strike if unmet within 24 hours. Key demands include forming a central enquiry committee against alleged 'threat culture.'
- Country:
- India
Junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar medic ended their 'total cease work' protest at state-run medical colleges in West Bengal on Friday evening. However, they remain steadfast, warning of a hunger strike unless the state government responds to their demands within 24 hours.
The doctors, continuing their sit-in protest, have issued an ultimatum to the state administration. "We are calling off our 'total cease work'. But we will continue our sit-in protest. We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfill our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death," said Debasish Halder from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.
With clocks in hand, the doctors emphasized their demands, including forming a central enquiry committee to investigate alleged 'threat culture' at all medical colleges in West Bengal. The call for accountability remains firm.
