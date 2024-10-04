Junior Doctors Demand Justice: Call Off Cease Work, Warn of Hunger Strike

Junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar medic ended their 'total cease work' protest at state-run medical colleges in West Bengal on Friday evening. However, they remain steadfast, warning of a hunger strike unless the state government responds to their demands within 24 hours.

The doctors, continuing their sit-in protest, have issued an ultimatum to the state administration. "We are calling off our 'total cease work'. But we will continue our sit-in protest. We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfill our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death," said Debasish Halder from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

With clocks in hand, the doctors emphasized their demands, including forming a central enquiry committee to investigate alleged 'threat culture' at all medical colleges in West Bengal. The call for accountability remains firm.

