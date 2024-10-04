Left Menu

Building Compassionate Communities for Cancer Care: RGCIRC's Innovative Approach

The Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre is forming support groups to foster compassionate communities for cancer patients. Announced during their second Annual Palliative and Hospice Care Educational Symposium, these groups aim to enhance quality of life and provide comprehensive pain relief, recognizing death as natural and supporting patients and families.

Updated: 04-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:19 IST
  • India

The Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) emphasized the necessity of compassionate communities to improve patient and family quality of life.

The institution announced the creation of support groups to facilitate community engagement, offering comprehensive cancer pain and distress relief while recognizing death as a natural process. This initiative was highlighted at the second Annual Palliative and Hospice Care Educational Symposium (PACES 2024), attended by cancer survivors, patients, and experts.

The support groups, targeting 10 to 15 families initially, aim to build a supportive environment for sharing experiences and offering bereavement support. These groups not only focus on physical, mental, and emotional care but also raise awareness about palliative care resources, such as wheelchairs and medical equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

