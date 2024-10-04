Building Compassionate Communities for Cancer Care: RGCIRC's Innovative Approach

The Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) emphasized the necessity of compassionate communities to improve patient and family quality of life.

The institution announced the creation of support groups to facilitate community engagement, offering comprehensive cancer pain and distress relief while recognizing death as a natural process. This initiative was highlighted at the second Annual Palliative and Hospice Care Educational Symposium (PACES 2024), attended by cancer survivors, patients, and experts.

The support groups, targeting 10 to 15 families initially, aim to build a supportive environment for sharing experiences and offering bereavement support. These groups not only focus on physical, mental, and emotional care but also raise awareness about palliative care resources, such as wheelchairs and medical equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)