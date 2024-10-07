UNICEF Delivers 1.4 Million Cholera Vaccine Doses to Sudan Amidst Worsening Outbreaks

A UNICEF-chartered plane carrying 1.4 million doses of oral cholera vaccines arrived in Port Sudan this morning, marking a critical step in efforts to curb the ongoing cholera outbreak that has devastated the country since July 2024. The outbreak has resulted in over 18,000 reported cases and approximately 550 deaths across 10 states.

This latest shipment adds to the 404,000 doses delivered by UNICEF last month and will support ongoing immunization campaigns. These campaigns aim to vaccinate 1.81 million people in the most affected states: Gedaref, Kassala, and River Nile.

Sudan is currently grappling with multiple health crises, as outbreaks of dengue, malaria, and measles continue to spread across 12 of the country’s 18 states. In response, UNICEF also delivered 190,000 doses of malaria vaccines earlier this week to protect vulnerable children from the deadly disease.

“Coming on the heels of war, displacement, and famine, the impact of these epidemics could be catastrophic for children,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Sudan. “Delivering vaccines to health authorities and communities most at risk is essential for halting the spread of these deadly diseases.”

The healthcare system in Sudan, already fragile due to ongoing conflict, is now being pushed to the brink. Poor sanitation and limited access to clean water, especially in overcrowded displacement camps, are exacerbating the spread of diseases. Children who are malnourished or unvaccinated face the highest risks.

UNICEF is calling for urgent global support to scale up the response and prevent further catastrophe. "We need all hands on deck now to halt the cholera outbreak and other diseases, and protect the most vulnerable children,” Yett emphasized.

To strengthen its efforts over the next six months, UNICEF is appealing for US$40 million to provide essential aid to affected areas and prevent further health and famine crises.