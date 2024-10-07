Doctor's Mission for Anemia-Free India Gains Presidential Support

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, a prominent homeopathic physician in Indore, has dedicated nearly three decades to battling severe blood diseases, including sickle cell and aplastic anemia. His efforts were acknowledged during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to the city.

The meeting was an opportunity for Dr. Dwivedi to express gratitude for the special budgetary provisions allocated towards an Anemia-Free India, spearheaded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. President Murmu was also briefed on the latest advances in homeopathic remedies addressing these critical health conditions.

Dr. Dwivedi's initiative garnered notable attention from dignitaries such as Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who were present during his meeting with the President. The initiative marks a significant step toward reducing fatalities from these life-threatening diseases.

