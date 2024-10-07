Left Menu

Doctor's Mission for Anemia-Free India Gains Presidential Support

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, a leading homeopathic physician, has dedicated 27 years to combating life-threatening blood diseases like sickle cell and aplastic anemia. During President Murmu’s visit to Indore, he presented progress in treatments and celebrated budget provisions supporting his Anemia-Free India initiative, attended by key dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, a prominent homeopathic physician in Indore, has dedicated nearly three decades to battling severe blood diseases, including sickle cell and aplastic anemia. His efforts were acknowledged during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to the city.

The meeting was an opportunity for Dr. Dwivedi to express gratitude for the special budgetary provisions allocated towards an Anemia-Free India, spearheaded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. President Murmu was also briefed on the latest advances in homeopathic remedies addressing these critical health conditions.

Dr. Dwivedi's initiative garnered notable attention from dignitaries such as Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who were present during his meeting with the President. The initiative marks a significant step toward reducing fatalities from these life-threatening diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

