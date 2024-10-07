Health Headlines: Gazan Mothers, Scholar Rock's Triumph, and Nobel Prize in Medicine

In the heart of a conflict zone, Gazan mothers are shouldering the heavy burden of nurturing newborns amidst unimaginable hardship. At a camp in Deir al-Balah, mother Rana Salah cradles her one-month-old daughter with poignant guilt over raising a child amidst ceaseless war and despair.

Scholar Rock's shares surged following the positive results of its experimental drug apitegromab for spinal muscular atrophy, as it demonstrated significant improvements in patients' motor functions. Meanwhile, Starboard Value has taken a substantial $1 billion stake in Pfizer, aiming to instigate strategic changes within the pharmaceutical giant.

Various health-related milestones were reached, including the Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their microRNA discovery. Nigeria faces a dire cholera outbreak, with over 350 fatalities reported this year, exacerbated by poor access to clean water.

