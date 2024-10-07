Revolutionary Investments in UK Health Technologies Tackles Cancer
The UK's NHS, supported by public and private investment, is forming new partnerships to enhance cancer diagnoses and treatments using advanced technologies. UKRI's GBP 118 million funds five new health technology hubs. The investments aim to position Britain as a leader in life sciences and medical technology, bolstering the economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has embarked on transformative partnerships with the backing of public and private sector investments, aiming to address cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through speedier diagnoses and innovative treatments.
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has allocated GBP 118 million to establish five new technology hubs, aiming to propel advancements in health technologies across the UK.
The upcoming International Investment Summit by the UK government seeks to forge new alliances within life sciences for drug development, clinical trials, and medical technology production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
