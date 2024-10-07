Revolutionary Investments in UK Health Technologies Tackles Cancer

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has embarked on transformative partnerships with the backing of public and private sector investments, aiming to address cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through speedier diagnoses and innovative treatments.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has allocated GBP 118 million to establish five new technology hubs, aiming to propel advancements in health technologies across the UK.

The upcoming International Investment Summit by the UK government seeks to forge new alliances within life sciences for drug development, clinical trials, and medical technology production.

(With inputs from agencies.)