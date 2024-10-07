India Pushes for Global Guidelines on Probiotics at Codex Committee

India has called for the establishment of harmonized international guidelines on probiotic foods and supplements, citing scientific advances that necessitate updates to current standards. The call was made during the 44th session of the Codex Committee on Nutrition and Foods for Special Dietary Uses (CCNFSDU) in Dresden, Germany, attended by various global stakeholders.

Highlighting the outdated nature of existing Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) documents on probiotics, India urged their revision to facilitate better regulation and international trade. The move garnered support from countries like Canada, Chile, and New Zealand, among others, who acknowledged the importance of modernizing standards.

India's input on nutrient reference values for young children and its opposition to unvalidated sensory testing for carbohydrates also impacted the committee's outcomes. With backing from nations such as the US and Canada, India's recommendations were incorporated into the final report, underscoring its influence in shaping global food safety standards.

