Cutting Down on Fried Foods: A Step Towards Diabetic Prevention

A recent government-funded study has revealed a link between ultra-processed and fried foods rich in Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) and increased risks of chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes.

Conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, this landmark study in India showed that low-AGE diets could play a crucial role in diabetes prevention. Dr. V Mohan of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation emphasized the impact of diet on AGE formation and stressed the importance of foods low in AGEs, like leafy greens and fish, over high-AGE options like fried foods.

The study, published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, tracked 38 overweight adults, revealing that those on low-AGE diets had reduced glucose levels and inflammatory markers. The findings underscore the diet-associated rise in diabetes in India, exacerbated by sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)