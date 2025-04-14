Matt Doocey Kicks Off 12-Stop Rural Health Roadshow to Strengthen Rural Care

Associate Health Minister and Minister for Mental Health, Matt Doocey, has launched a nationwide Rural Health Roadshow, aimed at connecting directly with rural communities and health professionals to hear their experiences and improve healthcare delivery in rural New Zealand. The roadshow begins this week in Levin and will cover 12 rural locations throughout the country over the coming weeks.

The initiative builds on the Government’s commitment to ensure equitable access to quality health and mental health services, particularly for the nearly one in five New Zealanders who live in rural areas.

“All New Zealanders deserve timely access to quality health care and this Government is committed to improving health and mental health outcomes, particularly for those living in our rural communities,” Mr Doocey said in a statement.

The roadshow comes on the heels of the Rural Health Strategy, published in 2023, which outlines a long-term plan to support the health needs of people in rural areas. Mr Doocey emphasized that while the strategy provides a strong foundation, community voices are essential to ensure effective implementation.

“The rural health roadshow is an opportunity for me to hear from the public and those working in rural health about how well the strategy is being implemented,” he said.

Listening to the Frontline

A key focus of the roadshow is understanding barriers to access—both geographic and systemic—that often affect rural residents. Challenges such as distance to services, workforce shortages, and lack of digital connectivity can significantly limit healthcare access for people in smaller towns and remote regions.

“We know access to health care within rural communities, or being supported to access care when required, are key issues for rural communities,” Mr Doocey said. “That’s why I want to hear from our rural communities who are accessing health care services directly about what’s working well and what’s not. I also want to hear from those who are working in rural health.”

The Minister said early feedback from rural health agencies has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing eagerness to engage with the roadshow and share insights into the unique challenges they face.

Progress Already Underway

In recent months, several initiatives have been rolled out to bolster rural health services. Among them, the Government awarded scholarships to 27 healthcare students to build the future rural health workforce. Additionally, Te Tai o Poutini West Coast received accreditation to deliver Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine Training—a significant step toward addressing rural GP shortages.

Primary care access is also being expanded through 24/7 digital services, additional training for doctors, and increased investment in the nursing workforce. Rural primary care providers will now be eligible for up to $20,000 per nurse employed in rural areas, a move expected to make recruitment more attractive and sustainable.

“We are committed to building a rural workforce that meets the specific needs of our communities,” Mr Doocey said.

Mental Health Front and Centre

The Government is also prioritizing rural areas in the nationwide rollout of Integrated Primary Mental Health and Addiction Services, which aims to embed mental health support directly into general practices. Once complete, the program will be available in over 400 general practices across the country, making it easier for people in rural and remote areas to access timely mental health care without long travel times or referrals.

“It’s about bringing mental health and addiction support into the heart of the communities where people live and work,” Doocey added.

Road Ahead

The Rural Health Roadshow is expected to be an important listening and engagement tool to help shape future policy and investment decisions. The tour will feature public forums, roundtable discussions with rural health workers, and meetings with iwi and community health leaders.

Locations for the roadshow will include a mix of North and South Island towns, ensuring broad representation of rural voices. More details on the full itinerary will be released soon, and members of the public are encouraged to attend and share their stories.

“The roadshow is not just about listening—it's about responding. We want to create policies that are informed by real experiences on the ground,” Mr Doocey said.

As the Government seeks to improve equity and access in healthcare, particularly in underserved areas, this roadshow signals a proactive step toward inclusive, community-driven reform.