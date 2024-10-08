Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun: Pioneers in Understanding microRNA's Role

U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been honored with the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA. This small RNA molecule plays a vital role in determining how multicellular organisms grow and diversify into different cell types, such as muscle and nerve cells, despite having the same genetic code.

Their pioneering work has significantly advanced the understanding of cellular specialization and development. It provided critical insights into how a single genetic blueprint can be interpreted to form the complex structures and functions that define living organisms.

This accolade recognizes the duo's immense contribution to molecular biology, offering profound implications for future research and medical breakthroughs in disease treatment and cellular biology.

(With inputs from agencies.)