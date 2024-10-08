Left Menu

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun: Pioneers in Understanding microRNA's Role

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun, U.S. scientists, were awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering microRNA and its crucial impact on cellular development. Their findings elucidate how identical genetic material can diversify into varied cell types, such as muscle and nerve cells, essential in multicellular organism growth.

U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been honored with the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA. This small RNA molecule plays a vital role in determining how multicellular organisms grow and diversify into different cell types, such as muscle and nerve cells, despite having the same genetic code.

Their pioneering work has significantly advanced the understanding of cellular specialization and development. It provided critical insights into how a single genetic blueprint can be interpreted to form the complex structures and functions that define living organisms.

This accolade recognizes the duo's immense contribution to molecular biology, offering profound implications for future research and medical breakthroughs in disease treatment and cellular biology.

