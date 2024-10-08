Left Menu

$6M Funding Boost to Palmerston North ED to Reduce Wait Times and Improve Patient Care

The new funding aims to tackle these challenges head-on by expanding the hospital's capacity, increasing staffing, and streamlining patient flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:40 IST
$6M Funding Boost to Palmerston North ED to Reduce Wait Times and Improve Patient Care
New National Standards for Acute Patient Management Introduced to Improve Hospital Flow Nationwide. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced a $6 million funding boost for Palmerston North Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) to address long-standing wait times and enhance patient safety and care. Alongside this, the government is introducing new national standards to improve the handling of acute patients across hospitals.

“Over the past six years, emergency department wait times have worsened, with Palmerston North Hospital facing some of the longest in the country, despite the dedicated efforts of its management and staff,” said Dr. Reti.

The new funding aims to tackle these challenges head-on by expanding the hospital's capacity, increasing staffing, and streamlining patient flow. Key initiatives supported by this funding include:

Establishing a discharge lounge: This will help improve patient flow by ensuring timely discharges, freeing up space for new acute admissions from ED.

Expanding ED capacity: The hospital will repurpose the fracture clinic to treat low-acuity ED patients after hours, which will reduce waiting times for those patients.

Additional staffing for a dedicated children’s area: Enhancing care for young patients by creating a more child-friendly environment in ED.

Early supported discharge team for older patients: This team will focus on safely discharging elderly patients earlier, with necessary support services in place.

A system flow coordinator: This role will ensure efficient patient movement throughout the hospital, reducing delays in admissions, transfers, and discharges.

Dr. Reti also highlighted that Palmerston North Hospital sees longer patient stays compared to other hospitals across New Zealand. “When patients stay longer than necessary, it limits the number of beds available for other acute cases, contributing to long wait times in ED,” he explained.

To address these systemic issues, Health New Zealand is establishing new national Acute Flow Operational Standards designed to enhance the patient journey through hospitals, from admission to discharge. These standards will ensure hospitals across the country implement best practices for managing acute patients efficiently.

The national standards include:

Enhanced use of discharge lounges to speed up inpatient discharges, making beds available earlier for new acute admissions.

ED coordinators for each shift, responsible for ensuring timely transfer of patients from ED to wards, freeing up space for incoming emergencies.

Active monitoring of patient flow throughout the hospital to minimize unnecessary delays.

“These new standards will help improve the quality of care for acute patients in hospitals across New Zealand, ensuring that ED wait times and elective surgery schedules are managed more effectively,” said Dr. Reti.

The Health Minister emphasized that these changes are crucial to meeting the government's health targets, especially in ensuring hospitals no longer have to cancel elective surgeries to accommodate acute cases. “If hospitals across the country are implementing these basic systems well, we can ensure patients are treated at the right time and with the right support,” he added.

Dr. Reti concluded, “These initiatives are vital for providing timely, high-quality healthcare, ensuring New Zealanders get the public health services they need and deserve."  

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024