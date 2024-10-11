Brooke van Velden Calls for Feedback to Shape Health and Safety Future

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden highlighted the significant feedback received from the ongoing health and safety roadshow, emphasizing that it will play a crucial role in shaping the future of New Zealand’s health and safety systems and driving economic growth.

"New Zealand’s poorly performing health and safety system could be costing the country billions," said Minister van Velden. “A well-functioning health and safety system is essential to boosting productivity and supporting economic growth. I want businesses to focus on addressing the root causes of workplace harm, not be overwhelmed by unnecessary compliance or complex regulations."

National Consensus on Health and Safety Challenges

The roadshows, held across the country, have revealed consistent frustrations from employers, workers, and businesses across various industries. One of the major concerns raised is the inconsistency in guidance from WorkSafe. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and sole traders, in particular, face significant challenges in navigating the system.

"For small businesses, the financial and time-related costs of compliance are unbearably high, especially compared to larger businesses that can afford dedicated health and safety experts," noted Minister van Velden.

Call for Further Input from SMEs

With small businesses making up 97% of all enterprises in New Zealand, Minister van Velden urged them to share their perspectives, especially those that usually don't participate in government consultations.

"I am still keen to hear from more small businesses and sole traders. Your voice is essential in shaping a more effective and accessible health and safety system," she added.

The Minister encouraged all businesses to submit their feedback by 5pm, 31 October via the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) website or by emailing HSWHaveYourSay@mbie.govt.nz.

This feedback will help ensure that future reforms are practical, reduce unnecessary burdens, and lead to a safer, more productive workplace environment for all Kiwis.