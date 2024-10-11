Bluetongue Variant BTV12 Detected in Dutch Livestock

The Dutch government has announced that a new variant of the bluetongue virus, BTV12, has been detected in livestock in the Netherlands. This variant poses a significant threat as there is currently no available vaccine.

BTV12 was identified in a sheep and a cow, along with its calf, across two farms located in central Netherlands. Bluetongue is notably dangerous for domestic ruminants, including sheep, goats, and cattle.

With the emergence of a different variant, BTV3, across Europe last year, the Dutch agriculture ministry is coordinating with vaccine producers to determine the need for a new vaccine, though it is still early to confirm this requirement.

