Doctors’ Collective Resignations in West Bengal: Symbolism or Valid Protest?

The West Bengal government declared the mass resignation of doctors from state-run institutions invalid, insisting it must follow individual submission norms. This followed protests over a post-graduate trainee's murder. While junior medics fast for justice and better security, the government maintains healthcare services remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has declared the mass resignation letters submitted by doctors from state-run hospitals invalid, emphasizing adherence to individual resignation submission as per service rules. The action comes in response to protests and demands for justice following the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stated that resignation letters not submitted personally are not considered valid. This clarification aims to address the confusion amid the symbolic protest by senior doctors at several state-run hospitals, including R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, IPGMER, and SSKM Hospital.

The junior doctors, who had been on a fast-unto-death, demand justice for their deceased colleague, improved security measures, and the resignation of the state's health secretary. Despite these protests, the government assures continued function of the healthcare services, noting that senior doctors remain at work.

