India's Sobering GHI Ranking: A Serious Hunger Crisis in 2024

The 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI), published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, places India 105th, classified under the 'serious' category. With a GHI score of 27.3, it reflects severe hunger levels in India. The report warns of high global hunger rates due to insufficient progress and highlights a discrepancy between standards and reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:38 IST
The 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI), an essential tool for gauging and monitoring international hunger levels, has revealed a concerning ranking for India. This year, the country has been placed 105th out of 127, marking its status under the 'serious' category, according to the report.

Published jointly by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the report underscores the persistent high hunger levels worldwide due to inadequate measures. South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka show moderate hunger levels, unlike India and its fellow 'serious' category neighbors, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

India's GHI score of 27.3 reflects alarming statistics: 13.7% undernourishment, 35.5% stunted children under five, and 2.9% child mortality. Globally, 733 million people face daily hunger, and wars exacerbate the crisis in several regions, including Gaza and Sudan. Achievement of UN's Zero Hunger goal by 2030 appears improbable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

