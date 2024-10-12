Health Sector Headlines: From Transplant HIV Scare to Sanofi's Major Sale

In a startling revelation, six patients in Brazil have contracted HIV after receiving infected organs from the Rio de Janeiro organ donation service. State officials responded by suspending the responsible laboratory, and this event raises significant concerns over organ donation safety protocols.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has confirmed negotiations to sell a 50% stake in its consumer health business, Opella, to Clayton Dubilier & Rice, a U.S. private equity firm. The sale, estimated at 15 billion euros, marks a major restructuring move for Sanofi.

The U.S. FDA announced it will reassess its recent decision to bar drug compounding of Eli Lilly's popular weight loss and diabetes drugs, allowing compounders to continue providing cheaper versions amid potential supply shortages. This decision underscores the challenges in balancing drug affordability and market competition.

