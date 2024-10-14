Left Menu

Junior Doctors Demand Justice and Security: A Protesting Stand

Junior doctors in West Bengal are protesting, demanding justice for a colleague who was raped and murdered and seeking better security measures in hospitals. The demonstrations saw four doctors hospitalized due to health deterioration. The strike, initially led by 11 doctors, resulted in state government assurances.

Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2024 00:48 IST
Another junior doctor, involved in a hunger strike since October 5, was urgently taken to the hospital late Sunday night after his health took a turn for the worse, according to medical officials. Pulastha Acharya from NRS Medical College and Hospital was admitted following complaints of severe stomach pain.

The number of hospitalized junior doctors due to the protest has now risen to four, including Aniket Mahato, Anustup Majumdar, and Alok Verma, who also needed medical attention after their health declined.

Initially, 11 doctors initiated the fast-unto-death demanding justice for a woman medic from RG Kar Hospital, who was raped and murdered in August. They are calling for improved hospital security, removal of the State Health Secretary, and other provisions like a central referral system and increased police protection. The strike, which lasted 42 days, ended on September 21 with promises from the state government to address their concerns.

