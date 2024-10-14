Left Menu

WHO Expands Approval of Mpox Vaccine to Adolescents

The World Health Organization has approved Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a group considered particularly susceptible to the viral disease. This approval follows the EU's nod in September and aims to enhance vaccine accessibility for vulnerable populations in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:20 IST
WHO Expands Approval of Mpox Vaccine to Adolescents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the World Health Organization announced on Monday the approval of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17. This age group has been identified as exceptionally vulnerable to the disease, which has raised worldwide concern.

The approval, granted on October 8, comes after the WHO's declaration of mpox as a global public health emergency in August, the second such declaration in two years. The virus, previously contained in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has shown a broader spread in recent times.

This development follows the European Union's approval in September, enabling greater vaccine access, particularly for affected regions in Africa. Mpox is known for its flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions, with children, adolescents, and those with compromised immune systems facing higher risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024