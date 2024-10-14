WHO Expands Approval of Mpox Vaccine to Adolescents

In a significant move, the World Health Organization announced on Monday the approval of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17. This age group has been identified as exceptionally vulnerable to the disease, which has raised worldwide concern.

The approval, granted on October 8, comes after the WHO's declaration of mpox as a global public health emergency in August, the second such declaration in two years. The virus, previously contained in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has shown a broader spread in recent times.

This development follows the European Union's approval in September, enabling greater vaccine access, particularly for affected regions in Africa. Mpox is known for its flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions, with children, adolescents, and those with compromised immune systems facing higher risks.

